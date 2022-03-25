Jamaica to Welcome Weekly Nonstop Frontier Airlines Flights from Denver

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett accepts a miniature replica of a Frontier aircraft from CEO of Frontier Airlines, Barry Biffle during a meeting to discuss airlift, at Sandals Montego Bay yesterday (March 23). Minister Bartlett met with Mr. Biffle and members of his executive team, to conclude discussions.

Following the meeting, Minister Bartlett revealed that Jamaica is preparing to welcome 2 – 3 weekly nonstop flights from Denver, Colorado by Frontier Airlines later this year.

Minister Bartlett also presented the CEO with an autographed copy of the book which he has co-edited with Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), Prof. Lloyd Waller: ‘Tourism Resilience and Recovery for Global Sustainability and Development – Navigating COVID-19 and the Future.’