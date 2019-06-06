Caribbean Village Festival Features Star Power Entertainers, Food & Fun

South Florida’s Annual Caribbean Heritage Month Celebration, Caribbean Village Festival to be held at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on June 23

MIRAMAR – Florida’s largest outdoor celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month returns this year on Sunday, June 23rd at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater featuring internally known musical star power and delectable foods from across the Caribbean.

The Caribbean Village Festival is a family-friendly event that features the best live Caribbean music, arts, crafts, food tastings, prizes, and an all island-inspired, fabulous cook-off competition. The show takes you away on a trip across the Atlantic Ocean and through the Caribbean Sea.

This year’s headline musical performers include: Shenseea; Inner Circle; Alison Hinds; Kevin Lyttle; Julian Believe; Mika Ben; and more; Emcees for this year are renown soca artist Kevin Lyttle and Miami-based television host and attorney Suzette Speaks.

“Our City is so vibrant and full of life with residents, families and friends from all over the Caribbean nations living, working and playing here,” said the City of Miramar Vice Mayor, Alexandra P. Davis. “Never before has June been such an exciting month to celebrate. I am glad to be able to support and provide these wonderful events that celebrate not only our community, but the places from which many of our residents migrated from.”

Individual food stations at the Festival feature specialties from a wide selection of Caribbean food stations. Three featured chefs are Chef Sian Rose from Jamaica, Maria France Michel from Haiti and Chef Shorne Benjamin from St. Lucia.

The Caribbean Village Festival was launched by its founder, Lindell Douglas, after a visit to the White House. He appreciated that the U.S. named June as Caribbean American Heritage Month. It became his goal to celebrate with an unforgettable annual event. Douglas stated he wanted to create an event that would bring awareness to this milestone and celebrate in style. Each year the Festival grows in attendance and star power.

The Caribbean Village Festival kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar 33027 and lasts until gates close at 10 p.m. Proceeds benefit The Galleon Foundation, a South Florida-based non-profit that provides scholarships and student mentoring. Come out and celebrate with the City of Miramar and Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis!

General Admission $40.00; All inclusive is $140.00; Children ages 12 and under are free.

Tickets may be purchased on line at here and at the Miramar Regional Park Ticket Box office or at listed ticket outlets.