Caribbean Travel Marketplace To Welcome Chinese Buyers To Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – For the first time in Caribbean Travel Marketplace history, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) will host a large contingent of Chinese travel buyers.

Twenty companies will join more than 1,000 delegates registered for what promises to be a dynamic edition of the event slated for this month in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Sharing the podium with Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett at a news conference in Kingston yesterday, Matt Cooper, Chief Marketing Officer of CHTA, announced close to 60 new buyer companies – from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, India, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Poland, Puerto Rico, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States – are confirmed for the top travel event. These will join about 80 returning buyer companies.

The 37th annual Caribbean Travel Marketplace, the Caribbean’s largest tourism marketing event, will be held in Montego Bay, Jamaica from January 29 to 31, 2019.

“The interest in Jamaica and the Caribbean is reflected in the number of buyers who are attending Marketplace from around the world,” reported Cooper.

He believes this expanded interest is not accidental: “We believe in large part the enthusiasm is driven by the outstanding and tireless work of Minister Bartlett, his tourism team, the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association, and the CHTA team along with ongoing global outreach.”

Cooper commended the Jamaican Minister for introducing a companion event to Marketplace, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)- and Government of Jamaica-hosted small- and medium-size tourism enterprises (SMTE) conference.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to continue to nurture and develop traditional and unique SMTE businesses, fueled by the imagination, creativity, and energy of those who see the opportunity to capture a piece of the tourism pie,” added Cooper.

Speaking on behalf of CHTA President Patricia Affonso-Dass, CHTA’s leadership and staff, sponsors and delegates, Cooper described how thrilled CHTA was to return to Jamaica. “Much has changed since Jamaica last hosted Marketplace in 2014 – locally, regionally and globally – all boding well for the future of Jamaican and Caribbean tourism.”

“In response to consumer demand, our tourism product continues to grow, becoming more diverse and offering more authentic experiences and unique accommodations. Technology has connected more people to the Caribbean, and our people and businesses in the region are using the experiences to link them to potential customers,” added Cooper.

Cooper also congratulated Minister Bartlett and the host destination for taking the lead in creating the Global Tourism Resiliency Center, an outcome of the 2017 hurricanes which impacted some of the region’s destinations. “We have been pleased to be a part of the development of the Center and look forward to its official opening during Marketplace.”

Over 1,000 individuals have preregistered for Caribbean Travel Marketplace, including about 270 delegates from 135 buyer companies in 19 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Germany, India, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Poland, Puerto Rico, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Approximately 500 delegates from 200 supplier companies are preregistered from 26 countries, while almost 50 media/marketing companies represented by about 125 delegates have confirmed for the marquee travel and tourism event. With the surge in new buyers in recent weeks, particularly from China and India, CHTA expects to see registrations continue to grow as more

Caribbean hoteliers recognize the added opportunity at this year’s Marketplace.

Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2019 is produced by CHTA in collaboration with co-hosts the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association, the Jamaica Tourist Board and the Jamaica Ministry of Tourism. It is the leading event in the Caribbean tourism industry where delegates from Caribbean countries meet with buyers from more than 20 markets.

This year’s host sponsors are Interval International, Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association, Jamaica Tourist Board, Jamaica Ministry of Tourism, JetBlue Vacations and MasterCard, while Platinum sponsors include 7 Pillars: Marketing on Demand, Adara, AMResorts, Figment Design, Marketplace Excellence, OBMI, Sojern, STR, TravelClick, Travelzoo, and the United States Virgin Islands. Gold sponsors are AeroMD, ARDA, Arrivalist, Best Western International, BlackDoctor.Org, Caribbean Airlines, Caribbean Journal, Caribbean Travel & Life, Condé Nast Traveler, Delta Air Lines, The Discoverer, FirstCaribbean International Bank, Flip.to, HCP Media, HEBS Digital, Islands, Matador Network, Meredith, NextPax, The New York Times, Northstar Travel Group, Prevue magazine, Questex, Rainmaker, Recommend magazine, Robb Report, Simpleview, SiteMinder, travAlliancemedia, St. Maarten, St. Martin, TL Cooper Media, Travel + Leisure, Travel Pulse, Travel Relations, TravPRO Mobile, TripAdvisor, Trip Mate, and The Wall Street Journal.

The 2019 event promises exciting new activities which will strengthen the connectivity between industry stakeholders.

