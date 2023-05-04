Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Membership Expands with Bermuda

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has announced the expansion of its membership, as Bermuda officially rejoins the organization through a collaborative partnership with the Government of Bermuda and the Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA).

With its unique, distinctive attributes, Bermuda further strengthens the organization’s ability to promote the depth of the Caribbean experience as it seeks to explore new growth opportunities. With Bermuda’s membership, CTO marks yet another milestone in its efforts to expand its reach and influence in the regional tourism sector.

Welcome Back Bermuda

“We’re very pleased to welcome Bermuda back to the CTO,” said CTO Chairman Kenneth Bryan, the Minister of Tourism and Ports for the Cayman Islands. “As we continue our focus on repositioning the region in the new tourism environment, I am heartened when destinations like Bermuda express their confidence in the CTO by rejoining at this time. We are truly excited to engage and collaborate with Minister Vance Campbell and his team.”

Regional Collaboration is Key

Bermuda’s Minister of Tourism, Vance Campbell, J.P., also acknowledged the importance of regional collaboration during this recovery period. He stated, “As our tourism sector continues to recover following the difficult COVID years, it is important that we have access to and work with similar jurisdictions to share ideas that have been successful and can benefit Bermuda. Our membership in the CTO will be of great value as we continue to build a successful, sustainable tourism industry that helps grow our economy and provide exciting and empowering careers for Bermudians.”

CTO member countries represent the Dutch-, English- and French-speaking Caribbean; and the organization’s programming focuses on sustainable regional tourism development, the main economic driver for most within the Caribbean.