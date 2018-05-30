Caribbean Owned Law Firm HM&B and Community Partners Dedicate Mock Courtroom at Brownsville Middle School

MIAMI – Caribbean-American owned law firm, Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel in collaboration with Miami Dade Public Schools and the support of School Board member Dr. Dorothy Bendross Mindingall, BMe Community, The Miami Foundation, William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust, and Foundation for New Education Initiatives, officially dedicated a mock courtroom for the students of Brownsville Middle School in Miami.

The 21st century mock courtroom will include mock jury seating for 24 jurors, jury deliberation rooms, gallery seating for students or the public, and audio visual capabilities for mock trials.

Brownsville Middle School intends to continue development of their legal studies program with the aim of providing the students with a direct view of their future career options in the legal profession.

The Dedication Ceremony welcomed members of the local bar and business community, including, Florida Bar President, Michael Higer, Chief Judge Richard Suarez, Third District Court of Appeals, County Attorney Abigail Price Williams, Public Defender, Carlos Martinez, and State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.