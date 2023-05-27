Travel

Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) Wraps up in Miami

Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS)
Team CHTA celebrated the accomplishments of CHRIS Lifetime Achievement Award winners, Nick and Karolin Troubetzkoy of Anse Chastanet and Jade Mountain resorts in St. Lucia. From left are CHTA general counsel Marlon Hill; former CHTA CEO and Director General Frank Comito; Karolin Troubetzkoy; CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig; CHTA Acting CEO and Director General Vanessa Ledesma; CHTA 2nd Vice President Gregor Nassief, and CHTA 3rd Vice President Federico Moreno-Nickerson.

MIAMI – The Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) is one of the region’s key hotel and tourism investment conferences. This year’s edition was staged in Miami over the past two days.

The event offered an opportunity for investors, financiers and representatives from hotels, resorts, trade associations and destinations to network and learn more about the outlook for the region’s travel and tourism industry, which from all indications is bright.

During the meeting, Nick and Karolin Troubetzkoy of Anse Chastanet and Jade Mountain resorts in St. Lucia were named Lifetime Achievement Award winners.

Julianna Musgrove, Regional Learning and Development Manager of Sandals Resorts International, took home the Caribbean “Rising Star” award.

Turks and Caicos Islander Julianna Musgrove, Regional Learning and Development Manager of Sandals Resorts International, received the Caribbean “Rising Star” award. Pictured at left is Andrea Belfanti, CEO, ISHC, while Jonathon Zink, COO of The BHN Group, looks on.

The Deal of the Year awards in Development and Transaction categories, went to Rock House in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands, and Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Dorado, Puerto Rico, respectively.

Nicola Madden-Greig, President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and Group Director of Marketing & Sales of The Courtleigh Hospitality Group, delivered an upbeat address on the performance of Caribbean travel and tourism.

Nicola Madden-Greig, President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and Group Director of Marketing & Sales of The Courtleigh Hospitality Group with Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International.

 

Marketplace Excellence (MPE) President and CEO Bevan Springer (right) caught up with Geoff Ballotti, President and CEO of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, during the conference.

 

Janelle Hopkin, President & Managing Director of Grenada’s Spice Island Beach Resort (left) connected with CHTA Acting CEO and Director General Vanessa Ledesma during the meeting.

 

Wayne L. Biggs, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of the United States Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority, connects with Sylvia Scholey, President and Co-founder of Oceanid Hospitality.

 

The conference included presentations and breakout sessions on investment opportunities in the Caribbean. During one notable session, Evan Tillet, the Belize Director of Tourism, drew interest from the audience as he discussed prospects in the Caribbean and Central American nation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

