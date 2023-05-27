Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) Wraps up in Miami

MIAMI – The Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) is one of the region’s key hotel and tourism investment conferences. This year’s edition was staged in Miami over the past two days.

The event offered an opportunity for investors, financiers and representatives from hotels, resorts, trade associations and destinations to network and learn more about the outlook for the region’s travel and tourism industry, which from all indications is bright.

During the meeting, Nick and Karolin Troubetzkoy of Anse Chastanet and Jade Mountain resorts in St. Lucia were named Lifetime Achievement Award winners.

Julianna Musgrove, Regional Learning and Development Manager of Sandals Resorts International, took home the Caribbean “Rising Star” award.

The Deal of the Year awards in Development and Transaction categories, went to Rock House in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands, and Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Dorado, Puerto Rico, respectively.

Nicola Madden-Greig, President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and Group Director of Marketing & Sales of The Courtleigh Hospitality Group, delivered an upbeat address on the performance of Caribbean travel and tourism.