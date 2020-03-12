Caribbean Cooking and Travel TV Series “Taste the Islands” Coming to One Caribbean TV

// // //

Taste the Islands TV show hits airwaves on One Caribbean TV in the Caribbean, northeastern US and Canada, as well as on ZNS in the Bahamas and Amazon Prime.

//

FORT LAUDERDALE – Caribbean cooking and travel TV series “Taste the Islands” is reaching beyond its first home on U.S. national public television to connect with international viewers throughout the Caribbean and Canada.

After four years of exclusive broadcast on the network giants PBS and Create TV, and reaching over 95% of US television households including all top-50 television markets in the country, the first two seasons of the show continue to find new audiences.

Since June 2019, “Taste the Islands” has been available for viewing on Amazon Prime. It has also been licensed for broadcast by Caribbean Airlines—which has aired episodes on select routes through the region, and ZNS in The Bahamas—one of the island chain’s major television networks.

In its newest placement, “Taste the Islands” will begin broadcast on pan-Caribbean and North American broadcaster, One Caribbean, starting Tuesday, March 17 at 8:00p.m. EST with new episodes premiering each Tuesday at 8:00p.m. and rebroadcasts on Thursdays at 11:00a.m.

One Caribbean is available via RCN in New York, Chicago, Boston, DC, Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley in the US. Viewers can also find it in major Canadian markets like Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal on Bell Fibe and other cable outlets, as well as in 23 Caribbean countries including Jamaica, Trinidad and Barbados on outlets including FLOW, Digicel and Cable & Wireless.

“Taste the Islands” is a half-hour Caribbean cooking and travel series hosted by Hugh “Chef Irie” Sinclair of Jamaica, and Cynthia “Chef Thia” Verna of Haiti.

In each episode, one or both chefs prepare dishes inspired by the islands, in their home kitchen. Celebrity interactions and culinary travel stories add dimension to each episode.

The family friendly program presents an opportunity for viewers to learn about the food and culture of the Caribbean. Celebrity guests from the first two seasons have included Maxi Priest, Kevin Lyttle, Inner Circle, Ato Boldon, and Alison Hinds.

The series has also featured the music of acclaimed Haitian musician Kapi of the band Tabou Combo.

In 2015, “Taste the Islands” made history, becoming the first Jamaican-produced and Jamaican-hosted series on US national public television.

A new hard-cover cookbook featuring recipes from seasons one and two will be available this April on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

Fans of island cuisine can discover recipes, see behind the scenes images and more on the show’s website, www.tastetheislandstv.com.

Click here to watch the series promo.