Caribbean Connection – We Got This

WRITTEN BY: Waterstreet Boyz

PRODUCED BY: Chris Allman @ Slam Home Recording Studio

KEYS, DRUMS AND BASS BY: Chris Allman

KEYS BY: BARRY HILL RECORDED @ CASA FUEGO

MIXED BY: ANTHONY LOWHAR@ CMI (HOME)

VOCALS EDITED @ IWEB ENTERTAINMENT

In a Caribbean cultural collaborative unlike ever seen before in the region, 25 West Indian born singers including internationally acclaimed stars, award winning vocalists and various calypso and soca monarchs have come together to gift their talent to the fight against the dreaded Covid-19 virus.

The Caribbean, like the rest of the world has been hit by the global pandemic and true regional unity took centre stage as [iWeb] Barbados [College Boy Jesse] Trinidad (868) [Claudette Peters] Antigua [Tasha Peltier] Dominica [Motto] St. Lucia (758) [Karisia Willett] St. Kitts [Shaunelle Mckenzie] St. Vincent [Queen B] Anguilla [Timeka Marshall] Guyana [Jadine] Monserrat [Marzville] Barbados [Adrian Dutchin] Guyana [Adana] Tobago [Devine Songz] Dominica [Rochelle] Barbados [Victor O] Martinique [Arthur] St.Lucia [Tara Lynne] Bahamas [Khiomal] Barbados [Drew Dean] Nevis [N I S A] Trinidad [Shontelle Layne] Barbados [Josh Berkeley] Grenada [Kaay Jones] Jamaica [Mahalia] Barbados [Riddim Tribe] Barbados did not hesitate in saying yes to the inspirational project written by Water Street Boyz song writers Cheyne Jones and Ian Webster.

The varying tones, textures and accents of the voices masterfully mixed by the one and only Anthony Lowhar at CMI, come together beautifully to underscore the need for all walks of life to unify in the battle against Covid-19.

Award winning producer Chris Allman captures the mood of the world at this time with his work at the temporary “Slam Home Studio” Selwyn Browne of Vibe Barbados was instrumental with the fantastic production of the music video. From the Caribbean Connection to the rest of the region – WE GOT THIS