Caribbean Airlines Regional Flights Affected by Tropical Storm Gonzalo

Port of Spain, Trinidad – Due to Tropical Storm Gonzalo, the following Caribbean Airlines regional flights for Friday July 24 and Saturday July 25, 2020 are cancelled:

Passengers will be re-accommodated on the next available service.

Customers are advised to visit www.caribbean-airlines.com and check their FLIGHT STATUS before going to the airport or call the Caribbean Airlines Call Centres for further details:

USA, Canada & St. Maarten + 1 800 920 4225

Caribbean & Guyana + 1 800 744 2225

Trinidad & Tobago and Suriname + 1 868 625 7200

Caracas + 58 212 335 7405

Jamaica (International calls) + 1 800 523 5585

Jamaica (Local calls) + 1 888 359 2475

All other locations + 1 800 523 5585