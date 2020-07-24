By July 24, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

Caribbean Airlines Regional Flights Affected by Tropical Storm Gonzalo

Port of Spain, Trinidad – Due to Tropical Storm Gonzalo, the following Caribbean Airlines regional flights for Friday July 24 and Saturday July 25, 2020 are cancelled:

Passengers will be re-accommodated on the next available service.

Customers are advised to visit www.caribbean-airlines.com and check their FLIGHT STATUS before going to the airport or call the Caribbean Airlines Call Centres for further details:

  • USA, Canada & St. Maarten + 1 800 920 4225
  • Caribbean & Guyana + 1 800 744 2225
  • Trinidad & Tobago and Suriname + 1 868 625 7200
  • Caracas + 58 212 335 7405
  • Jamaica (International calls) + 1 800 523 5585
  • Jamaica (Local calls) + 1 888 359 2475
  • All other locations + 1 800 523 5585

 

Travel
