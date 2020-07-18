Caribbean Airlines Re-Starts Flights from Jamaica to Nassau Bahamas

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Caribbean Airlines will re-start flight operations between Kingston, Jamaica and Nassau, Bahamas from July 31, 2020. The re-introduction of this weekly service is part of the airline’s phased roll out of its commercial operations from its hub in Jamaica.

The flight will operate each Friday leaving Kingston at 12.35 p.m.

The airline has also announced the restart of twice weekly flights between Kingston, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbados effective July 25 2020, and daily flights to/from Kingston and New York resumed on July 6, 2020.

Additionally, customers can now book daily non-stop flights between Jamaica and Miami, as well as twice weekly services from Jamaica to Toronto, available Wednesdays and Sundays.