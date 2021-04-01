Caribbean Airlines Launches “Your Space” Seating Product

[PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad] – Caribbean Airlines now offers customers the opportunity for double comfort with its latest on-board product “Your Space”. This seating product gives passengers travelling in the economy cabin, the option to pay for the seat next to them. Or better yet, the entire row.

“Your Space” seat prices start from as low as USD $20 depending on the route.

Caribbean Airlines Chief Commercial Officer, Yannis Gounaris states: “With our new Your Space product, we have created a better offering for our economy passengers. Now, at affordable rates, they can opt to enjoy greater peace of mind, more privacy or extra space to work or relax. Families also have the opportunity to secure an entire row should they need to. At Caribbean Airlines we are happy to offer our customers this choice when they fly with us.”

“Your Space” is available to economy passengers traveling on Caribbean Airlines services (excluding domestic flights between Trinidad and Tobago); and can be purchased between 72 hours and up to 03 hours prior to the scheduled departure time.

Terms and conditions of reserving “Your Space” may be reviewed at: https://caribbean-airlines.com/#/manage-reservations/caribbean-your-space