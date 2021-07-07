Caribbean Airlines Launches New Car Rental Partnership with Enterprise Holdings

[PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad] – Caribbean Airlines has launched a new partnership with Enterprise Holdings, the parent company of three globally recognized and trusted car rental brands – Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent A Car, and National Car Rental.

The agreement allows customers to book Enterprise, Alamo and National car rentals via Caribbean Airlines’ website. Specifically to destinations throughout the airline’s network, including within Trinidad and Tobago.

Customers benefit from special low rates, and Caribbean Airlines frequent flyer members can earn extra miles on rentals. Persons who are not Frequent Flyer members can join the programme for free via the Caribbean Airlines website.

Strategic Partnership

“Caribbean Airlines is committed to adding value for our customers. Particularly through alignment with strategic international partners like Enterprise, who are known for their superior value and service. Caribbean Airlines has the largest network in the region, and now, our customers can enjoy special rates and additional miles through this new partnership,” stated Yannis Gounaris, Chief Commercial Officer, Caribbean Airlines.

Complete Clean Pledge

Enterprise Holdings and Caribbean Airlines also share a firm commitment to safety and health. The Enterprise “Complete Clean Pledge” further enhances cleaning protocols across the company’s brands and comprehensive portfolio of transportation options. This includes vehicle washing, vacuuming, general wipe down and sanitizing with a disinfectant that meets leading health authority requirements. Especially with particular attention to more than 20 high-touch points.

Platinum Certification

Caribbean Airlines is the first regional air carrier to be awarded Platinum certification by APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying for its efforts in ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and sanitisation for its customers’ health and wellness when travelling.

“As a growing global company, we’re committed to being available to serve our customers’ rental needs whenever and wherever they want to travel,” said Peter A. Smith, Vice President of Global Franchising at Enterprise Holdings. “Our partnership with Caribbean Airlines expands the opportunities for customers to find our brands whether they’re traveling for business or leisure.”

To book a vehicle, visit cars.caribbean-airlines.com