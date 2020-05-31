Caribbean Airlines Increases Domestic Operations

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Effective Monday, June 1, 2020 Caribbean Airlines advises will increase the flight frequency on the domestic air bridge between Trinidad and Tobago.

Customers may visit www.caribbean-airlines.com, download the Caribbean Airlines mobile app or contact the Reservations Sales and Service Centre for further details.

In keeping with the guidelines outlined by the Public Health Authorities, social distancing is in place on all flights and customers must wear face masks at check-in, at the gate and on board the aircraft.

Caribbean Airlines Cabin and Flight Crews are operating in full compliance with the instructions of the authorities and have strict procedures by which to work. The airline continues to enforce the most stringent hygiene practices, adhering to all the current international guidelines, to combat COVID-19.

Caribbean Airlines thanks its customers for their support as we work together to ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders.