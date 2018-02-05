Caribbean Airlines Begins Service Between St. Vincent & The Grenadines and New York

Caribbean Airlines Non- Stop Service Between St. Vincent & The Grenadines and New York begins March 14

Piarco, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines is delighted to announce the start of non-stop service between St. Vincent and the Grenadines’, Argyle International Airport and New York’s, John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The weekly service will operate every Wednesday and begin on March 14, 2018. Customers will now benefit from the non-stop service between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Caribbean Airlines’ other international and regional destinations.

Garvin Medera, Caribbean Airlines Chief Executive Officer stated: “Caribbean Airlines is in the business of connecting people, and this non-stop service between St. Vincent and New York will provide closer links for travel and commerce between the eastern Caribbean and North America. Our mission is to connect the region more closely and as we realise this ambition, our valued customers can look forward to a schedule that allows for easy and convenient travel, to facilitate their needs.”

Glen Beache, the Chief Executive Officer, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority stated: “Caribbean Airlines continues to be a significant stakeholder in connecting St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the region and to North and South America. The airline was one of the first to offer non-stop flights to our new airport last year, which also serves as an international gateway to the Grenadine Islands. The start of this non-stop service between St. Vincent and New York, on March 14th which is also National Heroes Day, is cause for much celebration as all visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines will benefit from the weekly operation. The flight will also boost commerce and the business community who are regular exporters to the United States.”