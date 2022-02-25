Caribbean Airlines and Qatar Airways Explore Possibilities For Partnership
[Port of Spain] – The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. the Hon. Keith Rowley, led a delegation to Qatar, to participate in the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.
The delegation which accompanied the Prime Minister included the Chairman of Caribbean Airlines Limited, Mr. S. Ronnie Mohammed. While in Qatar, Mr. Mohammed held discussions with officials from Qatar Airways, including Esmir Ganic, Head of Aeropolitical and Corporate Affairs, Pablo Gonzalez Zamora, Alliance and Partnership, Haresh Sunderji Nanda, Manager Corporate Planning and Dwayne Brian, Senior Manager Aeropolitical and Regulatory Affairs.
An air services agreement between Trinidad and Tobago and Qatar is imminent. The meeting explored prospects for deepening the relationship between the two carriers. Especially in the areas of passenger and cargo operations.
Mr. Mohammed stated: “I am delighted to be a part of this delegation in my capacity as Chairman of Caribbean Airlines. The meetings held were productive. The impending signing of an air services agreement will enhance the mutual interests of Trinidad and Tobago and Qatar. It increases the potential for Caribbean Airlines to expand its connectivity, offer greater choice to its customers and increase trade and cargo movement for Trinidad and Tobago and the region.”
Mr. Mohammed continued: “Qatar Airways serves all six continents, and is the world’s fastest-growing airline, connecting more than 140 destinations globally. Caribbean Airlines has a mandate to improve connectivity within and outside the region and these talks with Qatar Airways are well aligned with Caribbean Airlines’ theme of resetting expectations for 2022.”
