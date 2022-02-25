Caribbean Airlines and Qatar Airways Explore Possibilities For Partnership

[Port of Spain] – The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. the Hon. Keith Rowley, led a delegation to Qatar, to participate in the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

The delegation which accompanied the Prime Minister included the Chairman of Caribbean Airlines Limited, Mr. S. Ronnie Mohammed. While in Qatar, Mr. Mohammed held discussions with officials from Qatar Airways, including Esmir Ganic, Head of Aeropolitical and Corporate Affairs, Pablo Gonzalez Zamora, Alliance and Partnership, Haresh Sunderji Nanda, Manager Corporate Planning and Dwayne Brian, Senior Manager Aeropolitical and Regulatory Affairs.

An air services agreement between Trinidad and Tobago and Qatar is imminent. The meeting explored prospects for deepening the relationship between the two carriers. Especially in the areas of passenger and cargo operations.