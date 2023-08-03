National News

Cancer Care Experts from Ohio State University Visits Jamaica

oncology care in Jamaica

WASHINGTON, DC – Executives from the Ohio State University (OSU) are exploring opportunities for collaboration to improve oncology nurse training as well as oncology clinic services at the UHWI and in the Public Sector.

This visit was initiated by former United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia, who facilitated discussions between the OSU and the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington D.C., to explore areas of collaboration for expanded oncology care in Jamaica.

OSU is a leading research center in the global fight against cancer with a mission to share medical expertise in low- and middle-income countries.

It employs a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach to improve health, build capacity, and provide learning opportunities for scientists, physicians, researchers, and students across the globe. OSU offers specialized training for nurses as well as certificate courses.

The OSU team will be visiting Jamaica from the 2nd to the 4th of August 2023. The visit will include meetings with UWI, UWI Hospital and the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The Team will also tour oncology clinics at UWIH, KPH and the Hope Institute.

oncology care in Jamaica

 

The collaboration is expected to result in an increase the number of oncology nurses in Jamaica as well as improve oncology care capacity in respect of the quality of service offered and number of patients that can be cared for in Jamaica.

 

