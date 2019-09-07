Expression of Support for the Bahamian Community – Baptist Health South Florida

MIAMI – In light of the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian on the Bahamas, Baptist Health South Florida would like to share its deepest sympathy for the Bahamian people.

Baptist Health is taking immediate action to provide support as aid efforts begin.

Rose Rahming, Baptist Health’s local representative in the Bahamas is assisting with the coordination of relief efforts from the National Emergency Operations Centre as well as the Baptist Health International office in Nassau.

Baptist Health South Florida is working with the Bahamian authorities to provide a significant amount of medical supplies to the functioning hospital in the region, Princess Margaret Hospital located in Nassau.

Baptist Health has also notified Bahamian authorities that we are prepared to support patient transfers for those affected by the storm.

Locally, we have partnered with South Florida-based Operation Helping Hands, which has been activated by United Way of Miami-Dade, to provide disaster relief to our Bahamian neighbors and friends in this critical time of need.

In the aftermath of a hurricane of this magnitude, financial contributions are critical to providing the most effective help to address the immediate needs of the affected areas.

Operation Helping Hands ensures that the funds are used by organizations with the experience and infrastructure to deliver the immediate assistance needed. One hundred percent of the funds raised through Operation Helping Hands will go directly to those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

For over two decades, Baptist Health has cultivated close friendships with our neighbors in the Bahamas.

Although the road to recovery will be long, we stand ready and committed to assist the Bahamian people in the days, weeks, and months ahead.