National News

BVI Premier Meets Interim UK OT Minister Hon. David Rutley, MP

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News8 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
UK High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago H.E. Harriet Cross, Premier of Bermuda Hon. David Burt, UK OT Minister Hon. David Rutley, MP, Premier of the British Virgin Islands Dr. Hon. Natalio Wheatley, Deputy Premier of the Turks & Caicos Islands E. Jay Saunders and Special Envoy of the Premier (BVI) Mr. Benito Wheatley.
L-R: UK High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago H.E. Harriet Cross, Premier of Bermuda Hon. David Burt, UK OT Minister Hon. David Rutley, MP, Premier of the British Virgin Islands Dr. Hon. Natalio Wheatley, Deputy Premier of the Turks & Caicos Islands E. Jay Saunders and Special Envoy of the Premier (BVI) Mr. Benito Wheatley.

Premier of the British Virgin Islands Dr. Hon. Natalio D. Wheatley has met interim United Kingdom (UK) Minister for the Overseas Territories (OTs) Hon. David Rutley, MP at an introductory meeting with OT Political Leaders in the Caribbean.

At the introductory meeting, Premier Wheatley congratulated Minister Rutley on his appointment as OT Minister which adds to his ministerial portfolio as UK Minister for the Americans and Caribbean.

UK High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago H.E. Harriet Cross, Premier of Bermuda Hon. David Burt, UK OT Minister Hon. David Rutley, MP, Premier of the British Virgin Islands Dr. Hon. Natalio Wheatley, Deputy Premier of the Turks & Caicos Islands E. Jay Saunders and Special Envoy of the Premier (BVI) Mr. Benito Wheatley.
L-R: UK High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago H.E. Harriet Cross, Premier of Bermuda Hon. David Burt, UK OT Minister Hon. David Rutley, MP, Premier of the British Virgin Islands Dr. Hon. Natalio Wheatley, Deputy Premier of the Turks & Caicos Islands E. Jay Saunders and Special Envoy of the Premier (BVI) Mr. Benito Wheatley.

Hon. Wheatley also shared with Minister Rutley his perspective on the key areas for engagement between the UK and OTs going forward, including climate change, environment, protecting the global financial system, governance reforms and UK-OT modern partnership.

Commenting on the introductory meeting with Minister Rutley, Premier Wheatley said, “It was a pleasure to meet Minister Rutley and I look forward to working with him on the climate crisis affecting OTs, environmental matters, sustainable development, the planned UK-OTs illicit finance dialogue, strengthening the overall relationship between the UK and OTs, and building a new modern partnership between the British Virgin Islands and UK.”

The introductory meeting took place in the margins of the 45th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on 4th July.

Premier Wheatley was joined by Special Envoy Mr. Benito Wheatley and Minister Rutley was joined by UK Ambassador to CARICOM H.E. Jane Miller, OBE and UK High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago H.E. Harriet Cross.

Other OT Political Leaders present at the meeting were Premier of Bermuda Hon. David E. Burt and Deputy Premier of the Turks & Caicos Islands Hon. E. Jay Saunders.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News8 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

future of Haiti

The International Community is Involved in the Failure of Haiti, says the OAS

September 22, 2022
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Receives US$16 Million from IMF to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic - Tao Zhang

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Receives US$16 Million from IMF to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic

May 20, 2020

Jamaica’s Holiday Inn Undertakes US$15M Rebranding and Renovation Exercise

April 29, 2015
Connie Tucker Legacy Foundation To Host Virtual Celebration and Commemoration

Connie Tucker Legacy Foundation To Host Virtual Celebration and Commemoration

October 13, 2020
Back to top button