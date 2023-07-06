BVI Premier Meets Interim UK OT Minister Hon. David Rutley, MP

Premier of the British Virgin Islands Dr. Hon. Natalio D. Wheatley has met interim United Kingdom (UK) Minister for the Overseas Territories (OTs) Hon. David Rutley, MP at an introductory meeting with OT Political Leaders in the Caribbean.

At the introductory meeting, Premier Wheatley congratulated Minister Rutley on his appointment as OT Minister which adds to his ministerial portfolio as UK Minister for the Americans and Caribbean.

Hon. Wheatley also shared with Minister Rutley his perspective on the key areas for engagement between the UK and OTs going forward, including climate change, environment, protecting the global financial system, governance reforms and UK-OT modern partnership.

Commenting on the introductory meeting with Minister Rutley, Premier Wheatley said, “It was a pleasure to meet Minister Rutley and I look forward to working with him on the climate crisis affecting OTs, environmental matters, sustainable development, the planned UK-OTs illicit finance dialogue, strengthening the overall relationship between the UK and OTs, and building a new modern partnership between the British Virgin Islands and UK.”

The introductory meeting took place in the margins of the 45th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on 4th July.

Premier Wheatley was joined by Special Envoy Mr. Benito Wheatley and Minister Rutley was joined by UK Ambassador to CARICOM H.E. Jane Miller, OBE and UK High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago H.E. Harriet Cross.

Other OT Political Leaders present at the meeting were Premier of Bermuda Hon. David E. Burt and Deputy Premier of the Turks & Caicos Islands Hon. E. Jay Saunders.