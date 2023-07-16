Entertainment

Buju Banton’s New Album Born For Greatness Drops September 8

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Gearing up to deliver the reggae blockbuster of the year, GRAMMY® winning, multiple Billboard chart-topping artist, and international reggae icon Buju Banton will release his highly anticipated new album, Born For Greatness, on September 8, 2023 via Gargamel Music/ Roc Nation Records / Def Jam Recordings. Stream the title track “Born For Greatness” and pre-order/pre-save the album HERE

On the album, Buju shared: Another milestone, Another stage. I embrace it all. I’ve accepted the change. Here is something special. From my experience and musical journey. An ode to those who acknowledge the struggles and challenges that surmount. And others who will, your eyes are not deceiving you nor are your ears, you were born for greatness. I embrace you with love melodies and music.”

Born For Greatness comprises 17 new tracks from Buju. On this epic LP, he traces a journey through vibes—from the cinematic opener “Ageless Time” up until the triumphant finale of “Let My People Go. Along the way, he welcomes a handful of friends to ride shotgun, collaborating with Victoria Monét on the sultry and seductive “Body Touching Body” and Stephen Marley on the emotionally charged “Feel A Way.

As a prelude, he recently dropped the catchy dancehall anthem, “Coconut Wata (Sip)”.

Vibe wrote, “Powered by a breezy backdrop, the track finds Banton in a languid state, urging listeners to lay life’s troubles to the wayside and enjoy the moment, going on to proclaim, “The Grammy Award-winning Roc Nation artist continues to make a big splash in 2023.” 

Rap Radar hailed it as “fresh” and noted, “the Dancehall legend urges his followers to stay resilient during difficult times.

“Coconut Wata (Sip)” arrived on the heels of the global banger “High Life” featuring Snoop Dogg. In addition to plugs from HYPEBEASTTMZ, and more, REVOLT hailed it as “perfect for the stoners’ holiday,” and HotNewHipHop proclaimed, ‘High Life’ is a perfect combination of their respective styles.” Rap Radar attested, “the Kingston-native and the O.G. from the L.B.C. spread good vibes with the finest herbs,” and Rolling Stone summed it up best as “Bumping.”

Born For Greatness! Track Listing

  1. Ageless Time
  2. Life Choices
  3. Born For Greatness
  4. Coconut Wata (Sip)
  5. Yard and Outta Road
  6. Body Touching Body (feat. Victoria Monét)
  7. Turn Up Tonight
  8. Sweeter
  9. Feel A Way (feat. Stephen Marley)
  10. Plans
  11. Nuff Love For You
  12. Walked Out
  13. We Find A Way
  14. My Microphone
  15. High Life (feat. Snoop Dogg)
  16. Trial By Fire
  17. Let My People Go
