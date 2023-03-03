Redemption Stands Strong as Buju, Luciano and Beres Employed to Promote Positivity in T&T

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – Organizers of the annual Redemption Concert in Trinidad and Tobago say the time is ripe for consciousness to take centre stage. The carnival festival now a memory in the minds and hearts of revelers, anticipation is high after news emerged on February 10th that come May 6th, Buju Banton would be headlining the biggest concert event of the year in Trinidad and Tobago.

“This is a statement event. As leaders in entertainment, we acknowledge the role we play in influencing change in our communities. We know the role music plays in delivering messages. Ideally, Tropix Entertainment is steadfast in ensuring that the artistes booked for our events are conscious and positive,” said a member of the promotional outfit.

Strong Community Support

In this, its eighth year, Redemption has garnered strong support from the Guinness brand, something organizers say, will aid all efforts to influence positive change in Trinidad and Tobago, through music and the big stage. “From our pre-event promotional campaign to our efforts to positively influence the minds of our people on show night, the underlying theme of ‘the meaning of life,’ will be the focus throughout. We want our society to truly understand how important purpose is, now more than ever,” said the organizer.

Buju Banton

Buju Banton, a mammoth stage performer and not to mention, a singular musical force who’s range and catalogue is as varied as it is meaningful, is excited to return to T&T. In a social media post on Valentine’s Day, the ‘Buried Alive’ singer shared the Redemption artwork with the caption, “Trinidad! Got to be there!” That single post triggered over 300 fan responses, with many excitedly affirming their intent to be present at the May 6th concert in Port-of-Spain.

Luciano

“We’ve once again committed to bringing Jah MessenJah, Luciano, to the big stage in Trinidad. Not only is Luciano an amazing reggae superstar, but he contributes meaningfully through music, delivering the right message for the times that we’re facing as a country. This is an integral part of our decision making, when we book artistes for Redemption,” said the organizer.

King of Lovers Rock

Beres Hammond, a master of reggae love rockers will be the icing on the cake come May 6th. Beres has never failed to bridge the gap between conscious love and romantic love, showing both men and women the importance of relationship, intimacy and appreciation for each other.

The event is billed as one for the books this year. Already, social media is abuzz. Its pages @RedemptionTheConcert both on Facebook and Instagram have been inundated with comments and eager responses to advertising. “We are happy to be able to give the people of our country an annual event that has never wavered from its original intention. We maintain that music is a language that can heal, change minds and improve situations. Bringing Buju Banton, Beres Hammond and Luciano in this space, at this time, is the absolute right thing to do.”

Past Redemption concerts have featured artistes like Sizzla Kalonji, Anthony B, Tarrus Riley, Christopher Martin, Richie Spice, Romain Virgo and Maxi Priest, among others.