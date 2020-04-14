LAUDERHILL – Broward Health has expanded its testing for COVID-19 with a mobile testing unit at Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium.

The mobile testing site opened April 8 at 3700 N.W. 11th Place in Lauderhill and allows registered patients to drive through the park to be swabbed for COVID-19 from their cars. Wait times are short for those who need testing.

To be tested, patients must pre-register for scheduled appointment times. No walk-ups or drive-ups can be screened or tested. To schedule a time to be tested, patients must have a written script from a physician and then call the Broward Health line at (954) 320-5730 to register.

Photo ID, the written prescription for COVID-19 testing and registration are required at the mobile testing site to be swabbed and tested. Test results will be sent to the prescribing physician, who will then alert the patient of their status.

If patients do not have a primary care physician and need assistance, they can still call (954) 320-5730 to speak with a nurse through Nurse Connect.