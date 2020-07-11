Broward County Ramps Up Enforcement to Keep Our Economy Open

BROWARD COUNTY – As the number of COVID-19 cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations continue to rise, due in part to some patrons and businesses not complying with local emergency orders,it has become necessary for Broward County to increase its regulatory efforts and increase penalties for those who violate emergency orders.

Broward County’s actions are designed to contain the renewed and rapid spread of the virus, as South Florida remains the state’s epicenter for cases of COVID-19.

Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry issued Emergency Order 20-21, which is an all-inclusive order to clarify previous Emergency Orders. The Order is effective at 12:01 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020.

All businesses that violate local emergency orders will be forced to close for 24 hours after their first citation, with each subsequent citation incurring an additional 72 hours of closure (e.g. 96 hour closure after a second citation, 168 hour closure after a third citation etc.).

Residents are urged to report business violations online at Mybroward.Broward.org or call 311. Both types of reports can be made anonymously. Code and law enforcement officers may shut down businesses that are in non-compliance. To track business violations in your community, visit Broward.org/Coronavirus.

Additionally, restaurants and other food establishments must discontinue the on-premise consumption of food and alcoholic beverages between 10PM until 5AM. Take out, delivery, drive-through or pick up service will still be permitted.

To further protect patrons, seating at restaurants and food establishments are limited to six (6) per table unless everyone is from the same household, for which the limit is ten (10) persons.Any food and beverage purchased must be consumed seated at the table.

“Broward County had hoped to continue reopening our economy further,” said Henry, “but the increase in social gatherings, and non-compliance by many to social distancing and facial covering requirements has resulted in a surge in COVID-19 cases and a reduction in hospital capacity. These public safety actions are necessary to slow community spread. Compliance is key. If everyone will do their part, we can get back to reopening our economy. Our intent is to ensure that all bad actors are held accountable, while not adversely impacting those individuals and businesses who are complying. Should these measures not work, additional measures will need to be put in place, including rollbacks of previously opened establishments and activities.”

Businesses are urged to continue with remote operations and teleworking where possible. Residents are encouraged to stay home if they can, wash their hands often, observe social distancing and wear a facial covering in public areas. Social distancing and facial coverings are not only recommended by the CDC as critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19, they are required in Broward County.

It’s also critical to wear facial coverings at all times in the proper manner, including over the nose and mouth as per CDC recommendations. Facial coverings that expose the nose or are worn at the chin are not effective at protecting you or others from the spread of the virus.

For an updated index of the Order’s 18 attachments, which establish guidelines and requirements for various types of businesses, visit Broward.org/Coronavirus and select Emergency Orders.