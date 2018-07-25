Broward County Public Schools Debut School Hardening Enhancements
MIRAMAR – On Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie discussed some of the safety and security enhancements being implemented District wide during the upcoming school year.
The District has implemented increased security systems and safety protocols for the 2018/19 school year, including a new Single Point of Entry (SPE) system, which will be in place at every campus no later than early 2019.
Single Point of Entry (SPE) System Debuts at Miramar High School
Superintendent Runcie showcased to the media the newly-completed Single Point of Entry (SPE) system at Miramar High School, which is reflective of the type of solution the District is putting in place at all campuses, adjusted to fit each school’s specific design and unique needs.
The District allocated $26 million for SPE projects, and all funded SPE projects have been initiated, are underway, or are complete.
Miramar High School’s SPE upgrades cost about $540,000, which include new fencing and gates to secure the main entrance and other campus areas, a single entry for visitors who must check in through the school’s Welcome Center before they can enter the main building, and new signage.
In addition to school hardening upgrades, Superintendent Runcie announced the following safety measures:
- Upgraded network of 10,000 real-time surveillance cameras
- At least one School Resource Officer or armed guardian on campus during school hours
- Improved “code red” active assailant and lockdown drills for staff and students
- Consistent enforcement of procedures for locking exterior doors, classroom doors, and gates throughout the day
- Required ID badges for students, teachers, and visitors
- Expansion of mental health services
“Students’ safety is our highest priority, and we want our community to know we are working on an aggressive timeline to make these upgrades as quickly as possible,” said Superintendent Runcie. “By implementing Single Point of Entry and other enhanced measures, our goal is to give parents, students, and educators greater peace of mind when school resumes on August 15.”
