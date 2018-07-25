Broward County Public Schools Debut School Hardening Enhancements

MIRAMAR – On Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie discussed some of the safety and security enhancements being implemented District wide during the upcoming school year.

The District has implemented increased security systems and safety protocols for the 2018/19 school year, including a new Single Point of Entry (SPE) system, which will be in place at every campus no later than early 2019.

Single Point of Entry (SPE) System Debuts at Miramar High School

Superintendent Runcie showcased to the media the newly-completed Single Point of Entry (SPE) system at Miramar High School, which is reflective of the type of solution the District is putting in place at all campuses, adjusted to fit each school’s specific design and unique needs.