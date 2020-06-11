Broward County Parimutuels can now open Friday, June 12

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry issued Emergency Order 20-16 today which allows local parimutuel facilities to open Friday, June 12, instead of Monday, June 15, with the following provisions:

The establishment must submit a reopening and operation plan for COVID-19 mitigation and sanitation to the County Administrator,

The establishment must receive state approval by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and written approval of the plan from the County Administrator,

The establishment must operate in conformance with the approved plan and the provisions in Emergency Order 20-16.

In the event of a positive COVID-19 test result for any on-site employee or contractor, the establishment shall immediately report the result to the Florida Department of Health, close the establishment, and before reopening conduct a deep cleaning and sanitization of the affected portions and common areas of the establishment per CDC Guidelines, and implement any other applicable guidance from the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the compliance process by reporting violations to MyBroward.Broward.org. Select “Request for Service,” enter the location of the violation, and select “COVID-19 Business Complaints” as the Type of Issue.

You can also call the Broward County Call Center at 311 or 954-831-4000. Both types of reports can be made anonymously.