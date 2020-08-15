Broward County Library Creates Social Justice Project

Creative contributions sought from residents

BROWARD COUNTY – South Floridians of all ages are invited to share their social justice experiences by submitting original work to the Stand Up, Speak Out Social Justice in South Florida Project being assembled by Broward County Library.

Social justice is a major concern in all areas of life. Current events have sparked discussion and change as society examines issues of race, racism and racial justice in relation to law enforcement, culture, behavior and values.

In response, Broward County Library developed the Stand Up, Speak Out: Social Justice Project in South Florida to capture this historic moment in time for future generations.

The library is inviting contributors of all ages to express themselves and share their experiences using an original work in any medium. Journal entries, poems, drawing, music, videos, photos will be considered for this special South Florida archive.

Submit materials online at our Stand Up, Speak Out Social Justice Project web page.

The submission process is free and fast. While there is no limit to the number of submissions, creatives are encouraged to be selective. Project guidelines require that the work be original; all rights to the work be owned by the contributor; a short description accompany the work; and that content be appropriate for all ages.

Contributors under the age of 18 require parental/guardian permission to submit an image.

For additional information, contact Barbara Mascarell, Collection Management, Broward County Libraries Division at BMASCARELL@broward.org or 954-357-5410.