Broward County Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers Tours New Foreign Trade Zone in Lauderdale Lakes

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers, a staunch advocate for economic growth and international trade, toured the Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida today. The FTZ, part of an attractive federal program, aims to defer, reduce, or even eliminate costly U.S. Customs duties on products imported into the country.

A Foreign Trade Zone represents an area that is considered to be in international commerce, exempting any foreign or domestic material from U.S. Customs duties. This program presents an exceptional opportunity for companies currently importing goods and paying U.S. Customs duties to significantly reduce their costs and improve their competitive edge.

Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers, accompanied by the Director of Port Everglades, Jonathan Daniels, witnessed firsthand the benefits and potential it holds for local businesses. With her dedication towards fostering economic growth within the region, Commissioner Rogers has been a champion for the Foreign Trade Zone program, recognizing its potential to attract global companies and increase local employment opportunities.

“Today’s visit to the Foreign Trade Zone has further reinforced my belief in the immense potential and opportunities it offers for our community,” stated Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers. “I am committed to supporting and promoting the FTZ program, which will undoubtedly attract both domestic and foreign companies, leading to job creation and economic prosperity for Broward County.”

The tour showcased the advanced infrastructure and exceptional facilities available within the FTZ, positioning Lauderdale Lakes as an ideal destination for businesses seeking to optimize their global supply chains. Companies interested in participating and taking advantage of this innovative program are encouraged to explore the numerous benefits and incentives the FTZ provides.

The Broward County Commissioner’s visit to the FTZ highlighted her unwavering dedication towards fostering economic growth, job creation, and business opportunities within the region. Her support for the Foreign Trade Zone program emphasizes Broward County’s commitment to creating an environment that nurtures entrepreneurship and enhances global trade partnerships.