Broward County Commission Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of FITCE

Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE ) bigger and better in 2019

Broward County –The Broward County Commission will host world leaders, global corporations, and government officials at the fifth annual Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE) beginning Wednesday, October 9th through Thursday, October 10th at the Greater Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center.

The two-day event will feature experts in international trade, international consulates, foreign associations, international delegations of buyers and sellers. (2019 FITCE AGENDA AND MORE)

There will be a World Leaders & Former Presidents Panel, and Doing Business with the World panel.

In addition there will be Speed Matchmaking with Country Representatives sessions, an international visual art exhibit, and cultural performances at the Opening and Closing cocktail receptions.

FITCE 2019 will include an even larger World Expo Market place as a result of local and international exhibitor demand.

Click here for info and to register.