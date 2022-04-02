Broward College – Miramar to Host the 6th Annual 2022 Media Career Fair

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) South Florida Chapter will host their 6th annual Career Fair on Saturday, April 9th, at Broward College-Miramar Campus- 1930 SW 145th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Job seekers of all career levels in the media industry, from students to executive-level hires, are invited to attend. The Spring Career Fair provides an opportunity for South Florida professionals and students to connect with dozens of employers from all three counties Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County. The career fair is open to everyone. Representatives from most major South Florida TV stations, radio, and newspapers are confirmed.

The admission fee is $10 for professionals and FREE for students(as long as you pre-register here.

Students and professionals should bring their resumes, portfolios, clips, and reels and get them in front of employers. Attendees may also bring their computers and flash drives to present their work to the various recruiters.

National Association of Black Journalists

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is an organization of journalists, students, and media-related professionals that provides quality programs and services to and advocates on behalf of black journalists and communication specialists worldwide.

“We are excited at the response from employers who want to participate in our annual career fair. This opportunity connects our students and young professionals with great employers in the media industry looking to hire. In line with our mission to support our members and future journalists, this job fair is a great way to connect face-to-face with employers, network, get industry exposure, and gain confidence in the media field.”-Jawan Strader, President, NABJ South Florida.

Career Workshops

Media workshops will feature some of South Florida’s media professionals, including but not limited to Donovan Campbell, WSVN Sports Anchor. In addition to Miguel “Mijo” Irizarry-Program Director, Power 96, and Nicole Wolfe-News Director, WSFL. Plus, Monica R. Richardson-Editor, Miami Herald and Kimmy B from 93.9 MIA I-Heart.

Some of the topics include:

How to Break Into The Business

A Sit Down with the News Directors and Media Managers

What if I don’t want to do News?

Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, NABJ South Florida encourages all attendees to wear masks.