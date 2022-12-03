5 Tactics for Marketing on Instagram in 2023

Are you using Instagram to market your business? How’s that going for you? If you’re reading this post, chances are you’re looking for better results from your efforts. The good news is that IG presents an excellent way to enhance your digital marketing strategy.

It would help if you had a strategy to get the most out of your social media marketing. This strategy should include tactics you implement daily to achieve your campaigns’ desired results. This post gives you five tactics to enhance your marketing efforts on Instagram.

#1 Use Free Marketing Tools

There are plenty of free tools to help you get more out of your Instagram marketing. The first thing you can do, if you haven’t done it already, is to convert your account to a business profile. Using the business profile allows you to access the “insights” section through the built-in analytics dashboard on your account.

The Insights section provides statistics like engagement data, impressions, and more. Review breakdowns of follower demographics like gender, location, age, and active hours. You can see specific insights on weekly posts, like impressions earned and top posts.

#2 Design and Implement Sponsored Ads

Instagram Ads are an effective and efficient way of spending your online marketing budget. The “carousel” feature on IG allows you to showcase a single sponsored ad or multiple sponsored ads. Brands can target their audience with this method instead of only users following your account and viewing your photos and updates.

With sponsored posts, brands and companies can promote photos and videos to anyone in their target audience, gaining more reach for their campaigns. Use engaging content in sponsored ads appealing to your target demographic. Turn your existing posts into sponsored ads and push those high-performing posts to prospects as sponsored ads.

#3 Buy Likes for Your Posts

Engagement is everything on Instagram. It’s a vital component of marketing on any social media platform and defines activities like comments, replies, and likes on your posts. Likes are usually the most common engagement metric used by the Instagram algorithm to assess post popularity and relevance.

If you have a new account, you might struggle to get likes on your posts. Find the best places to buy likes for Instagram from real accounts, not bots. It’s a safe strategy, and IG won’t ban you for using this tactic. If the algorithm sees your posts getting plenty of likes, it considers this activity to add value to your audience, pushing your content to the Explore page, where it has the best chance of going viral.

#4 Use Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories is a great medium to get more engagement on the platform. Instagram Stories feature a “slideshow” format, and they’re only live for 24 hours before disappearing. You can save your Stories to a device and reuse them later. It’s a similar feature to Snapchat Stories. Instagram Stories appear in a small area above the news feed.

When users click your images at the top, a window pops up where the user can view your Story. Stories have endless benefits for your marketing strategy. The platform displays Stories at the top of your follower’s timelines, where users can readily access them when scrolling through their feeds. Brands can use stories to create behind-the-scenes insider posts that don’t qualify as “high-quality” regular posts.

#5 Partner with Industry-Related Influencers

Influencer marketing presents a tactic to fast-track building your community on the platform. Influencer marketing allows you to leverage this audience, attracting more followers to your account while promoting your brand, products, and services. You’ll need to target “micro-influencers to get the most out of your campaigns. These influencers have accounts with 5,000 to 25,000 followers.

The influencer will offer you a rate for accessing their services. They might provide you with services like shoutouts telling people to follow you, or they can promote your products and services directly to their audience for a fee, like a sponsored post.

Don’t try to get Kim Kardashian to promote your account or posts. She’s not interested, and even if she was, it would cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay her for the privilege. Stick to influencers with smaller audiences and more affordable rates.