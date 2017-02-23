Broward Black Elected Officials Host State of Black Broward Event

Broward Black Elected Officials & Commissioner Dale V. C. Holness to Host State of Black Broward Event

FT. LAUDERDALE – The Broward Black Elected Officials (BBEO) along with Broward County Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness, District 9, will host the inaugural State of Black Broward event.

State of Black Broward will be held at the African-American Research Library & Cultural Center (AARLCC) from 5:30 pm to 9 pm 0n Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

WHQT Hot 105 FM’s Rodney Baltimore, Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Tom Joyner Morning Show will serve as the evening’s moderator.

State of Black Broward will include panel discussions on Education, Criminal Justice, Employment, Politics, and Economic Development/Increase Net Worth.

The evening will begin with a special greeting from U.S. Congressman Alcee L. Hastings, District 20.

Each of the panels will have noted community leaders and influencers including Dr. Brenda C. Snipes, Broward County Supervisor of Elections; Robert Runcie, Superintendent, Broward County Public Schools; Carol Hylton, Executive Vice President, Career Source Broward; Gordon Weekes, Chief Asst. Public Defender, Office of the Public Defender; Sandy Michael McDonald, Director, Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Development.

“I believe having this event is critical for our community. The purpose is to come up with an action plan for the pivotal issues we face and identify clear solutions on how we can work together and bring about real change. Having the State of Black Broward event at AARLCC is significant as it is often the center of educational, social, and cultural events, and with AARLCC celebrating its fifteenth anniversary this year, we can highlight what a great service this facility offers to the community” said Commissioner Holness.

During the State of Black Broward event attendees will have an opportunity to network and visit booths to receive information on services provided by different organizations and businesses located in Broward County. The African-American Research Library & Cultural Center is located at 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

The public is encouraged to attend, but space is limited so please click here to RSVP.