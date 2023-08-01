Bronx Businessman Lenox Gaynor Wins COJO Annual Benefit Raffle Grand Prize

NEW YORK – Winners of the 2023 COJO Benefit Raffle were announced on Saturday, July 29 at the Style By the Pool Summer Soirée hosted by Maurice & Fay Russell at their Westbury, Long Island residence.

Bronx businessman Lenox Gaynor was the lucky winner of the grand prize of a 5-day/ 4-night stay for two at any Couples Resort in Jamaica, with a pair of round-trip tickets on JetBlue Airways. Gaynor, who operates Rocatone Seafood Restaurant with his wife Charmaine Keene, noted that he was surprised to learn that he won as he just wanted to support the organization.

“I thought of my purchase just as a means of support, but I feel estactic. I like to travel to Jamaica for my vacation, so I am excited and looking forward to enjoying it whenever I take the trip,” shared the popular Jamaican businessman.

Annual Fundraiser

The Soirée, one of the annual fundraising events for the New York based Jamaican charity, was an evening of fashion, food and entertainment and also served as the drawing for the annual benefit raffle to benefit underserved children in Jamaica.

JetBlue Airways this year again joined forces with Jamaican hotels Couples Resorts, Ocean Coral Spring, Half Moon, Hilton Rose Hall Resort, & S Hotel to assist the New York based non-profit, Children of Jamaica Outreach.

Second Prize Winner

Joe Lafleur was selected winner of the second prize of a 5-day/4-night stay for two at Ocean Coral Spring in Jamaica with two roundtrip tickets courtesy of JetBlue Airways, while a shocked Sharon Locke walked away with the third prize of a 4-day/3-night stay for two at Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa plus two roundtrip tickets courtesy of JetBlue Airways.

Summer Soiree

The evening’s program saw guests being treated to a fashion show and live entertainment by Empea Entertainment with DJ Desi and DJ Quee.

Not even the brief interruption due to a thunderstorm could dampen the spirits of the patrons who were treated to an entertaining evening with an array of dance tunes along with a fun and exciting fashion show featuring summer styles from Signature Closet Boutique and Stoosh.

Gratitude Is a Must