Brand Jamaica to Shine at Penn Relays

[Kingston, Jamaica] – Brand Jamaica will be highlighted at the 126th staging of the Penn Relays, which will be held from April 28-30, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Five Jamaican manufacturers will interact with buyers, distributors, and retailers to promote their products with the aim of increasing Jamaica’s export sales. They include , Annilu Limited, Herboo, King’s Jamaican Health and Wellness, Bresheh, and Shavuot International.

Growth in Trade

The trade mission is taking place as part of the export development programme Export Max 3. Which is led by JAMPRO and the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC). Both are agencies of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC). As well as the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA). The event will highlight the island’s diverse manufacturing sector, and the products that are available for export.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, and Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce, Senator the Honourable Aubyn Hill, will attend the Penn Relays. The event will feature a pavilion designed to house the Jamaican companies that will facilitate engagement with the over 100,000 patrons that are expected to attend the event. B2B (Business-to-Business) meetings will also take place to support the companies during the trade mission. As they look to build successful business relationships in the United States. “The Penn Relays are a great avenue for the promotion of Brand Jamaica because of its high profile as a major event and its historical connection with Jamaica, our athletes, and the

diaspora,” explained Minister Hill.

“The event therefore provides an opportunity for Jamaica to not only display amazing athletic performances. But to connect with the Jamaican Diaspora expected to attend the event. Jamaican businesses will introduce products to buyers and retailers in that area. Those that are interested in securing ethnic food and other goods for their markets. Investors will also learn of attractive opportunities in Jamaica.”

Penn Relays trade mission critical part of developing Jamaica’s exports

The mission will be a critical step in Jamaica’s ongoing efforts to identify new export opportunities for manufacturers. Establish Jamaica as a supplier of high-quality products, and to increase the international exposure of the country’s exporters. It is one of the island’s major trade executions since the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to give a boost to the Export Max participants.

Diane Edwards, President of JAMPRO said, “This particular event is expected to generate significant leads for our exporters, and should help them to secure contractual arrangements with targeted US distributors. While this will not be the first time that Jamaica has had major activities at the Penn Relays, I believe that there are advantages to this edition, as this will be the first staging of the competition since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is also a joyous mood surrounding the event. As it falls in the same year of Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary as an independent nation.” Edwards continued.