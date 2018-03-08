Bob Marley’s Tour of Japan in 1979 Inspired ‘Reggae Loves Romance’ Disc

NEW YORK – New York based, Japanese born Eisaku “Selector A” Yamaguchi, Executive Producer of the soon to be released ‘Reggae Loves Romance Vol 2’ said Bob Marley’s visit to his homeland for his first and only tour in 1979, is the inspiration for the new compilation disc.

Marley and the Wailers played eight intimate concerts in major cities like Tokyo and Osaka over twelve days and were greeted by enthusiastic fans on each stop.

“I was still a youngster when Bob Marley played Japan but his visit had a lasting impact on me and is the main reason I am so in love with reggae music today. His visit flung the door open for ever other reggae artist that followed including Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths, Buju Banton, Sanchez, Beenieman and even youngsters like Chronixx and Protege who are creating their own legacy” he said.

In explaining the significant impact and inspiration he drew from Marley’s music, Selector A explained that “while most people associate Marley’s music with hard hitting, cultural songs that deal with social issues, equal rights and justice, his powerful love songs like No Woman No Cry, Baby We Got A Date, Guava Jelly, Is This Love, Stir It Up, Turn Your Lights Down Low, Could You Be Loved and Satisfy My Soul are alluring. When Marley sings ‘I’ll push the wood, then I’ll blaze your fire;’ or I wanna love you and treat you right;’ these are seductive ballads that are right up there with the best of the best” he said.

Reggae Loves Romance Vol 2 which is set to hit stores on May 11 is the 4th album of the Reggae Loves series. The first disc, Reggae Loves Africa was released in 2014; “Reggae Loves Jah (2015)” and “Reggae Loves Romance in 2016.

In a previous interview, Selector A said, “With this new disc, I want to show people that “Reggae Loves Romance” is the best. It will touch your feelings” he opines.

Among the powerful ballads that were hand picked for the disc are Superman (Tarrus Riley); If I Gave You My Heart (Maxi Priest); Forever (Sanchez); Perfect Love Song (Morgan Heritage); Show Love (Jah Cure); Love Crazy (Jamelody); I’m In Love With You (Da’Ville) and I See It In You by Big Ship’s captain Freddie McGregor. Reggae rising stars Chris Martin and Romain Virgo contribute Helpless and Soul Provider respectively while lovesrock kingpin Beres Hammond set hearts palpitating with “There For You.”