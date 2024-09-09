Blue Mahoe Capital Signs On As Executive Producer of Roots, Rock, Reggae, Souls Film

MIAMI – Blue Mahoe Capital, Inc., has agreed to help finance a documentary on Jamaican music, Roots, Rock, Reggae, Souls, a documentary being produced by Jamaican filmmaker Jessica Shaw. The film will focus on Jamaica’s obsession with “souls” music, the island’s catch-all word for power ballads and adult contemporary music. This film attempts to uncover the origins of this connection by examining Jamaica’s fervent embrace of artists like Celine Dion and Kenny Rogers and the influence “souls” has had on Jamaican music.

A Brooklyn native raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Shaw has over a decade of television experience working for major networks like BET, Comedy Central, Food Network and PBS. She will make her directorial debut in 2025 with the short music documentary.

“I chose crowdfunding because it taps into the power of community to help us tell our stories. Jamaica’s musical history is rich and nuanced. This film offers a unique opportunity to explore a lesser-known aspect of Jamaica’s music culture. I am grateful to David and Blue Mahoe Capital for their support in bringing this project to life” said Shaw.

Jamaican Culture

“Jamaica’s number one export is our culture and we have to put capital behind it in order to ensure professional quality work of a global nature. Jessica’s pitch reminded me of my days behind the turntables with my brother Robert while at the University of Miami and we decided that we needed to support this film” said David Mullings, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital, Inc.

Blue Mahoe Capital, Inc., a special purpose vehicle setup to invest in the Caribbean region. They made history by becoming one of the first US-based companies to have an offering qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise capital from retail investors in the USA and invest in the Caribbean. Under Regulation CF, Blue Mahoe has been selling shares at US$10 per share with a minimum investment of US$500 per person and plans to eventually list on the NASDAQ to give investors a regulated, transparent and liquid way to get exposure to the Caribbean.

The film is currently in pre-production and the campaign is still open on Kickstarter.