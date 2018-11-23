Black Friday / Cyber Monday Deals for Kingston City Marathon Int’l Participants

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Organizers of the first ever Kingston City Marathon are now offering international participants an amazing Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal on all race categories.

International participants can receive up to 50% off their marathon, ½ marathon, 10K and 5K registration when they use the Promo Code KCMBLITZ.

The Kingston City Marathon will take place on March 17, 2019.

Commenting on behalf of race organizers, Nicola Madden Greg noted, “With this offer we are hoping to attract as many international participants to the marathon as possible. The city of Kingston is recognized all around the world as a major center of music and culture and so with this historic run we are giving tourists a chance to experience a different side of this great city”.

The offered discount packages include 50% off for the first 100 registrants, 30% off for the second 100 and 10% off for all others. This offer expires on December 7, 2018.

Started in 2013, The Kingston City Run began with a Half Marathon, 10K and 5K Charity Run. The 2019 event, rebranded as the Kingston City Marathon, will now include a full, IAAF Certified marathon taking place the weekend of March 15 – 17, 2019 and will feature a host of fun and memorable activities.

International participant registration packages for the Kingston City Marathon start at US$30 for the 5K Run and go up to US$95 for the full marathon.