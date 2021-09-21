SpotSports to Host USA Tennis Tour Series for All Levels

[HOMESTEAD] – SpotSports recently announced that they will team up with USA TennisTour (USATT) and Global Tennis Tour to host a USA Tennis Tour Series for all levels. The tennis tournaments will allow players to complete who normally don’t have this opportunity.

To compete in most tournaments, players need to have a ranking to get in. Therefore, most tennis enthusiasts do not attempt to play tournaments because most are not for them. USATT, Global Tennis Tour and SpotSports has partnered to provide tournament opportunities to everyone in every community. All SpotSports USA Tennis Tour winners move on to participate in the JD Reade Tournament in Macon, Georgia from October 12-16, 2021.

“SpotSports is committed to bringing tennis and competition to every community globally who would not otherwise have an opportunity to do so,” said John Wilkins, owner of SpotSports.

The tournament dates will span from September 24-26, 2021 and October 1-3, 2021. Details regarding the tournaments can be found below.

Tournament Details

Date: September 24-26, 2021

Junior Boys Open 18 and under event singles all ages

USATT/SpotSports Series Women’s singles and doubles

Girls 18 and under WTA Open pre-qualify wildcard

Homestead – JD READE

Event for October 12-16, 2021 in Macon, Georgia

Date: October 1-3, 2021

Women’s Singles and Women’s doubles WTAOpen

Pre Wildcard Event

Girls 18and under

Men’s Open

Homestead JD Reade Event for October 12-16, 2021 in Macon, Georgia

Tournament Fee & Registration

All tournament fees help to cover expenses. Registration ends September 22, 2021 at 11:30 pm.

For more information and to register, please visit HERE.