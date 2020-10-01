Biden for President Florida Targets the English-Caribbean, Haitian, African American, and Hispanic Communities in new Campaign

FLORIDA – Biden for President is announcing a new, multi-pronged paid effort to energize, engage, and mobilize Florida’s many diverse communities to vote for the Biden-Harris ticket as ballots are sent out across the state.

This push includes a new six-figure advertising buys micro-targeting Florida’s diverse communities, including Florida’s English-Caribbean, Haitian, African American, and Hispanic communities.

These buys include local print, radio, and television across each constituency and across the state, and also include creative in English, Spanish, and Creole.

This wave of buys comes as Biden for President continues to outspend the Trump campaign in Florida in both English and Spanish.

Biden for President Florida, in coordination with the Florida Democratic Party 2020 Victory Fund is also announcing a seven-figure investment targeting diverse communities, Hispanic, African American, Caribbean, and Haitian, with an emphasis on voter engagement and direct-voter-contact.

In addition, Biden for President Florida is announcing Community Victory Centers across the state, where supporters can pick up campaign supplies and literature.

“With just under six weeks to go, this is the work – and investment – needed to ensure our coalition of supporters turn out for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this election,” said Biden for President Senior Advisor Karen Andre. “These investments, with an emphasis on voter engagement, education, and mobilization, indicate just how deep our commitment is to building a broad, diverse coalition of support in Florida that is needed to win here.”