Biden Administration Appoints Daniel Foote Special Envoy to Haiti

[Washington, DC] – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s appointment of a special envoy to Haiti:

“I am extremely pleased that President Biden has appointed a special envoy to Haiti, a step that I urged him to take to help bring political, economic, and security stability to the island nation.

“As I noted in a Miami Herald op-ed that I co-authored with Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime, and in a letter sent to President Biden and to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Haiti’s instability has for decades been perpetuated by political instability, economic volatility, and widespread insecurity. With the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, Haiti is even more vulnerable. At this moment of great uncertainty, high-level U.S. engagement is critically important to mitigate the risks posed by political instability and potential conflict while providing support for Haitian-led strategies to address the political, economic, security, and health crises that have plagued Haiti throughout the past decade.

“I have been a tireless and vocal advocate for Haiti and have engaged with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and key members of the Biden administration on a wide range of issues related to that nation’s struggles. Recently, I joined DHS Secretary Antony Mayorkas during his Miami visit to announce a new TPS designation for Haiti and regularly communicate senior Biden administration staff. In the wake of President Moise’s assassination, I convened Haitian community leaders and other elected officials to condemn the assassination and call for changes in U.S.-Haiti policy, including the appointment of a special envoy. This week, I introduced a resolution to express congressional support for the Haitian people and Haitian-led solutions to the current crisis.”