Best Smart TV Ideas for Living Room

Every house, no matter how big or small it is, has an entertainment wall. These walls have become an important feature for living rooms, and can even compete with the traditional fireplace mantle.

People who are big fans of cinema want their Smart TV over fireplace , right in the center, where it carries the pride of place, in order to achieve an optimum viewing angle. This is why the lounger for the fireplace is oftentimes bumped to a side wall or to a corner of the house.

Once this change is made to the home interiors, there is a newfound imagination that can take place for this new setting.

Although, this new setting will have the TV set as the central feature, and you can easily figure out how high to mount TV .

It also provides the opportunity for extra storage on the entertainment wall where the receiver and recorder equipment can be added, along with a media player, console, and even a PS5!

Now, how do we achieve a modern yet classic vista, that is beautiful enough to take the place of a traditional and old mantelpiece, and where should we now display our new treasured items?

No worries, we have all the solutions to these problems listed below.

Firstly, one can opt for a wall and base unit combo, which can be mounted against a wood panel backdrop. This will visually hold the entire arrangement and entertainment piece together. The TV set can be wall-mounted to one end of the long console, while the opposite side can be used as the perfect place to display a few of your personal favorite art prints, with lighting provided by beautiful lamps. To extend this idea further, the wood panel which is placed behind the TV set can run up against a tall bookshelf with a matching or contrasting tone of wood, as per your choice. Because there isn’t much storage space required for only a media console unit, the layout can be as creative as you like. Even with an alignment that is offset, the setup will give the idea of sliding volumes, pulling away to leave display nooks. Having a backlit television can make an interesting feature for its woodgrain mount, even when the screen is blank. You can add a block arrangement of media units to the side of the set, which will create a place to display your home decor items or treasured pieces. You can even go further when it comes to making it look grand, not just the television but the TV wall panel itself can be backlit. Doing this will instantly provide an added warmth to the entire room. Even before anyone steps inside the door, this feature will provide a lovely cozy glow throughout and uplift the ambiance, in lieu of a traditional flame fireplace. You can add a low floating shelf at the base of the installment as another piece for attraction. Having wall-mounted units for a TV wall is very much classy and in trend. There is uninterrupted floor space, which immediately looks clean and tidy. The entire room looks more spacious instantly and it also becomes easier to clean the space. If you want, you can have an LED lighting strip, running beneath the upper unit of the TV set as one idea for the living room arrangement, as it adds a look of weightlessness, while also illuminating the display items beneath the TV. For another idea, the entertainment wall can be made up of a floor-standing base unit or you can go for a unique wall shelf, which can display motivational posters/frames on its surface with a small selection of books as well, just to add more class. If you plan to go for a luxe look, then you can mount your TV set onto a panel that has a marble effect. This, along with a side positioned modern fireplace, on a low-level wall-mounted entertainment unit will add the perfect amount of high-end finish. In case you have a transparent fireplace screen, then it will ensure that the visual emphasis remains on the marble itself. You may even go for a set of gorgeous side tables with the same marble effect that will bring together all these elements. An additional tip for your TV ideas for the living room is if you are running a backing panel vertically, down from the floor and all the way up to the ceiling, it will create the impression of a chimney breast when there is actually none. Also, using two contrasting materials for your wall and storage for the entertainment center will bring in added interest. People who are cat lovers can use the entertainment wall as an opportunity to add a few cat ladders or hideaways for their cats. Constructing such a wall will be a clever disguise which can also work as a cat ladder. This idea can include a set of casually offset shelves and a cabinet display nook, you may even add a cat flap leading into a compartment within an adjacent cupboard if in case you want to plan their perfect hideout! This will not only be functional but interesting to look at for your visitors as well! In case you have no wall to hang your TV then don’t worry. You can consider installing a room divider of half the height. It’ll perfectly be able to carry the weight of your TV set. The room divider can also be topped off with some internal windows to allow natural sunlight to flow between the two spaces.