Bartlett Remembers Robert Hendricks as a Tourism Pioneer in Jamaica

Montego Bay, Jamaica – Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has paid tribute to the late Robert Hendricks, describing him as one of the pillars of Jamaica’s post-independence tourism industry. Mr. Hendricks was the owner of Caribbean World Enterprises, a destination management company in St. James.

“Robert was one of those notable Jamaicans who had an abiding faith in his country and was a firm believer in the contribution tourism could make to its development and the economic life of the people,” said Minister Bartlett in tribute to Mr. Hendricks on learning of his death at his home in St. James today.

Minister Bartlett noted that Mr. Hendricks’ contributions to tourism accumulatively spanned over 40 years and that he was a trailblazer in all aspects of the word.

“Robert Hendricks was a firm believer in Jamaicans owning a share of the tourism pie and being involved at senior management levels. He demonstrated this as an entrepreneur in the tours, ground transportation and entertainment subsectors of the industry,” recalled Minister Bartlett.

He started out as the owner of Lollypop on the Beach in Sandy Bay, Hanover, and then went on to set up Caribbean World Enterprises in St. James. His entrepreneurial spirit saw him partnering in the establishment of Aquasol Beach Complex and then joining ground and tour operating company, Tropical Tours in sales and marketing.

Mr. Hendricks played key roles in several enterprises, displaying his skills as a natural salesman. “He actually revolutionised marketing and sales, pioneering the introduction of your guides and opening up thinking to different levels of marketing concepts that have been emulated by others in the tourism industry.”

Among his attributes, this tourism stalwart was a fast talker but did so with sincerity and could be relied upon for his stick-to-itiveness.

Offering condolences to Mr. Hendricks’ family and his colleagues, Minister Bartlett noted that he will be sincerely missed for his personality and what he brought to bear in tourism.