SPAIN; Madrid – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett met with the owners of the Pinero Group, which owns the prominent Spanish Hotel chain, Bahia Principe, in Madrid, Spain to discuss the status of their multifaceted resort development in St. Ann, Jamaica. The Group owns the Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica, Jamaica’s largest hotel, with 1,350 rooms.

The meeting follows a formal presentation of their development plans to the Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Holness and other officials last year, at the Office of the Prime Minister. The project will be one of the largest resort and real estate projects ever executed in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The Minister was joined by Encarna Pinero, CEO of the Pinero Group and senior tourism officials, John Lynch, Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board, Delano Seiveright, Senior Advisor and Strategist and Fiona Fennell, Public Relations and Communications Manager, Jamaica Tourist Board.

Massive Expansion Planned

The project represents a massive expansion of their existing Bahia Principe product in St. Ann. It will include new Hotels, Villas, a PGA certified 18-hole golf course, a state-of-the-art fisherman’s village, farms, modern employee residences, educational facilities among other facilities and amenities.

“This is a mega development that will increase Jamaica’s tourism offerings to attract more visitors to the island. It will be a great mixture of hotel rooms and Villas that will create over 14,000 short term and long-term jobs, which will mean more economic and social benefits for the country and at the community level,” said Minister Bartlett. “The expansion will be a game changer for Jamaica’s tourism and help us be prepared for the influx of visitors expected to the island. It also shows the confidence that our hotel partners have in the destination,” added Mr. Bartlett.

Bartlett is leading a small delegation of Tourism officials at FITUR 2024, in Madrid, Spain. FITUR is a major tourism fair with 8,000 exhibitors, 130 countries represented and over 300,000 attendees. It represents one of the largest gatherings of tourism professionals globally. Additionally, it is the leading fair for Latin America’s receptive and issuing markets.