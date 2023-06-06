Minister Bartlett Travels to the USA Ahead of Summer Tourism Boom

Kingston, Jamaica – As Jamaica braces to experience its best summer tourist season ever, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett and a team of senior tourism officials have departed the island for the United States to engage with critical stakeholders in Jamaica’s largest visitor source market.

Caribbean Week Celebrations

Minister Bartlett’s first stop will be in New York City. There he will participate in the annual Caribbean Week celebrations. Caribbean Week is organized by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO). The signature event provides a platform to showcase the Caribbean brand. Plus, provide updates and support to travel agents and media, promote thought leadership, and encourage networking within the tourism industry.

Over three days (June 5-8), the tourism minister will be involved in a series of activities which include the Council of Tourism Ministers Meeting, a meeting with JetBlue Vacations and JetBlue Airlines, an interview with Good Day New York, the CTO Tourism Industry Marketing Conference, the official signing of an agreement between the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) and George Washington University and the CTO Media Marketplace.

“We’re hitting the road to bolster arrivals from our biggest and best market, the United States. More than 74% of our visitors come from the U.S. and we don’t take that for granted. We’re determined to future-proof the sector this summer, and meeting with our American partners is crucial to realizing that objective,” stated Minister Bartlett.

Jamaica is Safe

Considering the recent travel advisory issued by the U.S. State Department, the tourism minister underscored that it is essential that American visitors are reminded of the “safe, secure and seamless” experience that a Jamaican vacation offers. With destination assurance central to the Ministry of Tourism’s policy direction, Minister Bartlett further noted that it is prudent for Jamaica’s presence to be felt in the American market at this time.

The tourism minister will briefly return to Jamaica before heading to Miami. There, he will meet with key players in the cruise industry. Including Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean and the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA). Minister Bartlett and his team will also make a quick trip to Atlanta. They will be meeting with Delta Vacations and Delta Airlines, one of America’s major legacy carriers.

World Travel Expo – Miami

Following his Atlanta visit, Minister Bartlett will return to Florida for the Miami World Travel Expo (WTE). Bartlett will participate in a panel discussion followed by a meeting with executives from the Expedia Group, owners of more than 200 travel booking sites across 75 countries.