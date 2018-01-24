Bahamian Global Performing Artist D-MAC set to perform in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE – Local Bahamian entertainment company, Conch Pearl Entertainment 242, promises to bring “The authentic soul of The Bahamas,” to South Florida, with their presentation of “An Intimate Evening” with Bahamian global performing artist D-Mac, Saturday, January 27th.

The D-Mac performance, to take place at “Joys” in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will be yet another major event in a series of events being launched by Conch Pearl Entertainment. Last November they presented Bahamian recording artist Lady E in a post Thanksgiving concert.

D-Mac is an award-winning artist having won two awards at The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism’s Cacique Award – The People’s Choice Award for the Gaulin Song and Best Song Writer. Additionally, DMac was also the winner of Best Entertainer at the First ever “Icon” Awards in The Bahamas.

Known for energy filled, music with a variety of beats including many songs with the Bahamian “Rake n Scrape” sound, D-Mac is also a songwriter and former producer. His long line of hits include “Dog Don’t Bark at Parked Cars,”; “Da Gaulin Song”: “Rock You All Night,” and “The Boat Man.”

The well travelled performer has made appearances all over the world including, Trinidad, Canada, Zimbabwe and the U.S., and he has been quoted as saying that it is his mission, “to represent The Bahamas by exposing the world to the infectious rhythms and indigenous stories of The Bahamas and the Bahamian way of life.”

Saturday night’s Conch Pearl event will also feature the sounds of Ira Storr and The Spank Band and a special treat of a Junkanoo rushout with the group Junkanoo Entertainers.

Tickets are on sale now at Joy’s Roti Delight 1205 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill, FL ; Bahamian Reef Seafood Restaurant 7836 NW 44th Street Sunrise FL; Finley’s Bahamian Restaurant, 2710 W Atlantic Blvd., Tamarac and Bahamian Connection Grill, 4490 NW 2nd Ave, Miami.