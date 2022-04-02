Bahamas’ ZNS Immediate Response Radio and Television Show Making a Difference

by Paul Goldmann

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – The Bahamas based Immediate Response Radio and Television Show of the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas (ZNS) is making waves both locally and internationally.

On April 19th 2021, well-known Bahamian International Motivational Speaker, Spence Finlayson, took over the hosting duties of Immediate Response and in a very short time, he developed a very large following .The show resonates with persons from all walks of life both locally and internationally. His first guest was Pastor Mario Moxey of Bahamas Harvest Church. The pastor of one of the largest churches in the country. Plus, Pastor George Frederick from St. Vincent & The Grenadines.

From this auspicious beginning Immediate Response has grown from strength to strength. Especially with international guests like US African American Billionaire Michael V. Roberts of St. Louis. In addition to Liesa Euton of Dubai, and Bassist Doug Wimbish of Living Color of New York. Plus, Jacqueline Osadabay Marshalleck of Belize and News Anchor Trina Robinson of NBC 6 in South Florida.

Immediate Response in New York

Last Thanksgiving, Finlayson, took the show to the Big Apple, New York, along with a crew of 5 from ZNS. In a history making move, Immediate response Radio and Television Show, was broadcast live from the Bahamas Consulate General office on 231 East 46th Street for two consecutive days. Some of the guests for this show included the Hon. Lawrence Cartwright , Consul General, Sherry Johnson Deal, Vice Consul & Head of Chancery , Bahamas Consulate General, Dorea F. Rolle, New York Senator Cordell Cleare, Cranson Johnson, Deputy Commissioner , City of mt. Vernon, Andrew Albury , President of the Bahamian-American Association , Katanga Johnson , Correspondent at Reuters News Agency and Justice J. Machalle Sweeting , Acting Justice of the New York State Supreme Court.

Immediate Response Travels to Texas

Next month, Finlayson, will be embarking on a trip to Houston, Texas, where Immediate Response Radio and Television Show, will broadcast live from there for two consecutive days. He will be interviewing outstanding Bahamians in the Houston area. With the wonderful collaboration with producer Porcia Fernander, Immediate Response can only go from strength to strength.