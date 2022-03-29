Bahamas Welcomed the Royal Couple During their Caribbean Tour

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – The Islands of The Bahamas experienced a very royal welcome. In line with The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited The Bahamas from 24–26 March as part of their Royal Tour of the Caribbean.

The Royal Couple spent time across several Bahamian islands and experienced a ‘Taste of The Bahamas’, with stops in three of the country’s destinations: Nassau, Abaco and Grand Bahama.

“We are pleased to have hosted The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in The Bahamas to experience what makes our destination so unique,” said Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “The Royal Couple fully immersed themselves in Bahamian culture, with curated visits to three treasured islands. We hope that their trip will inspire other travellers to come experience the adventure waiting for them in our beautiful country.”

The tour kicked off in Nassau, with a Grand Cultural event featuring performances by the Royal Bahamas Police Force Band, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Band, the Bahamas All-Stars Marching Band and a vibrant Junkanoo parade. The Duke and Duchess then travelled to Abaco and Grand Bahama Island.

To mark the royal visit, here are some of the most culturally immersive, locally-centric experiences that visitors can take part in during their travels to The Bahamas—which all provide an authentic taste and feel for Bahamian life.

Deep Dive into Culture in the Nation’s Capital – Nassau & Paradise Island

Nassau & Paradise Island is the tourism hub of The Bahamas, with its booming luxury resorts, casinos, dining, shopping and vibrant nightlife, yet the nation’s capital still holds true to its authentic Bahamian culture. From its celebrated People-to-People Programme, which pairs inquisitive travellers with local residents to experience the destination like a local, to its many historical landmarks such as The Queen’s Staircase, Fort Fincastle Historic Complex, Fort Montagu and Fort Charlotte. In the heart of downtown Nassau, visitors can stop by the Educulture Junkanoo Museum to learn more about the largest and most celebrated experience in The Bahamas: Junkanoo.

Island Hopping for an Immersive Visit – The Abacos

Surrounded by calm seas and beautiful beaches, The Abacos reign as one of the top boating destinations in the world, making it the ideal island-hopping bucket list spot for those who want to immerse themselves in multiple islands and cays. Visitors who experience the mainland, Marsh Harbour, can savour delicious cuisine at the local Fish Fry or head to Green Turtle Cay to experience the island’s historical itinerary stops, such as the Loyalist Memorial Sculpture Garden. For a picturesque view, add Elbow Cay to the list where one of the last standing manually operated lighthouses in the world remains, or skip over to Man-O-War Cay, the ‘Boat-building capital of The Bahamas’, where visitors can experience first-hand the local boat-building shops.

Making a Difference with Coral Vita – Grand Bahama Island

The winner of the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize in 2021 for its sustainability efforts, Coral Vita is a research and education centre that is quickly becoming a highly sought-after immersive experience on Grand Bahama Island. Coral Vita creates high-tech coral farms that incorporate breakthrough methods to restore reefs in the most effective way possible. The team partners with leading marine institutes, using techniques to grow coral up to 50 times faster while boosting their resiliency against the warming and acidifying oceans that threaten their survival. Coral fragments are then planted back into degraded reefs, restoring them back to life. Visitors can adopt a coral fragment to play their part in the fight against global warming or attend a tour which costs $15 per person. To learn more about the difference the farm is making, visit coralvita.co.

