NASSAU, Bahamas – There is an old adage that says “3rd Time is The Charm!” and the Bahamas Professional Golf Tour (BPGT) is all set for Round 3 in it’s Signature Series.

The BPGT gives special thanks to Breezes Superclubs Resorts and Hedda Smith for their sponsorship and charming contribution to the spirit and passion of sport of golf and the Vision of The BPGT.

The second classic continued on the intensity of The BPGT’s Inaugural Classic and the third classic is poised to not only deliver the same level of competition and competitive professional tournament play; regulated by Coach Collins; but also signifies a step away from the familiar greens played in the first two BPGT tournaments hosted at the Royal Blue Golf Course at Baha Mar.

The 3rd Classic will showcase the picturesque and charming ocean views of the Ocean Club Golf Course.

On Thursday, July 26th, 2018, The BPGT invites all amateur and professional golfers both locally and internationally to share in the highly anticipated 3rd Classic in the installment of Signature Series. Tee-off time is 2pm prompt.

Just under sixty (60) Amateur and Professional Golf enthusiasts from our local community and internationally are preparing to set their sights on attractive prize purses including cash and other great rewards.

The BPGT is looking forward to seeing familiar local professionals including “Swing Doctor” Jim Duncombe along with many others to challenge Two Time BPGT Pro Overall Leader, David Harris.

Hedda Smith and Breezes Superclubs Resort have upgraded their sponsorship package and presence to become BPGT Tour Partners and Title Sponsors for Round 3!

Under Armour remains the preferred brand of The BPGT Signature Classics.