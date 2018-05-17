Bahamas Offering New airlift, award-winning hotels and last-minute deals

Fort Lauderdale – The Bahamas is heating up in May with more attractive flights, hotels and vacation packages for travelers looking to book their summer vacation.

An upward trend in arrivals is ushering in added airlift from major U.S. gateways, while new and trendy boutique hotels are putting The Bahamas at the top of magazine rankings, and travelers’ minds.

The debut of Bahamas Ride, a ride-hailing app, has made exploring the capital of Nassau more convenient than ever, no matter what the size of your group. With vacation packages that make last minute planning less stressful, it is always better in The Bahamas.

NEW AIRLIFT

American Airlines – the largest international carrier to operate service to The Islands of The Bahamas has announced that it will add five new flights with a total of 453 seats to multiple islands in The Bahamas beginning December 2018.

The airline will introduce nonstop, weekly flights from O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in Chicago to Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS); two weekly, seasonal flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Freeport, Grand Bahama (FPO); and year-round service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in North Carolina to North Eleuthera Airport (ELH) and Marsh Harbour Airport in Abaco (MHH).

Delta Air Lines – as part of its Caribbean expansion out of New York City, Delta is adding a second daily flight from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Nassau (NAS) beginning October 1, 2018. For more details visit www.delta.com

Bahamasair – On May 3, the national carrier launched new service from Miami International Airport (MIA) to South Bimini Airport (BIM) via a 50-seat ATR 42 aircraft.

The new service connects Miami-area travelers to Bimini four times a week with flights on Wednesday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. Travelers can take advantage of attractive introductory rates and book now.

See also: Bahamasair Offering New Direct Flights Between Miami and Bimini

AWARD-WINNING HOTELS

Three Bahamian hotel properties made the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler “Hot List” of the year’s best new hotel openings, in the Caribbean & Central America category. SLS Baha Mar, The Cove at Atlantis and Bahama House were all recognized by the magazine’s discerning editors among hundreds of new hotels.

BAHAMAS RIDE

The Bahamas’ first-ever ride-hailing mobile app, Bahamas Ride, puts passengers in direct contact with licensed and vetted taxi drivers, providing on-demand, safe and reliable transportation in Nassau.

The app features automatic payment with debit or credit card, GPS tracking, a driver rating system and a choice of three types of vehicles: standard for up to four riders, large for up to six riders and extra-large for 10 or more riders. Bahamas Ride has plans to expand beyond the capital with service inGrand Bahama, Eleuthera, Abaco and The Exumas.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

Click here for a complete, up-to-date listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas.

$250 Air/Cruise Ferry Credit – Last-minute vacation planners can book a trip by May 14 for travel through October 31, 2018 and receive a $250 credit toward their air or cruise ferry-inclusive trip for four consecutive nights or longer at a participating Out Islands Promotion Board member hotel.

The promotion is limited to travelers from the U.S. and Canada and blackout dates may apply. For the list of participating hotels and to book, click here.

FESTIVALS AND EVENTS

Regatta Time in The Abacos – The 43rd Regatta Time in The Abacos (RTIA) is fast approaching and excitement is steadily building for the week-long event held from June 24 – July 3, 2018. The event, which begins in South Abaco and ends in North Abaco, attracts up to 1,400 people every year who come to experience different cays in The Abacos through a week of boat races, parties and island hopping.

Vertical Blue Freediving Competition – From July 16-26, more than 50 professional divers representing 21 countries will gather on Long Island for a nine-day diving competition at the world’s deepest blue hole, Dean’s Blue Hole.

The winners of the competition will take home the titles for the world’s deepest man and woman free diver.