Bahamas’ DPM Cooper To Address World Travel & Tourism Council in Australia

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) is poised to make a significant impact at the 24th World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit in Perth (Boorloo), Western Australia from October 8th – 10th, 2024. Leading the delegation for the destination is the Deputy Prime Minister, I. Chester Cooper. This high-level presence underscores the Bahamas’ commitment to enhancing global tourism and investment opportunities within the destination.

At this year’s summit, BMOTIA is determined to engage the travel trade and elevate the Bahamas’ profile as a premier destination. Their key priorities include showcasing the captivating 16-Island brand proposition, highlighting recent developments in The Bahamas and one-of-a-kind visitor experiences, showcasing potential growth opportunities for the year ahead and emphasizing the airlift from the UK. From January to August 2024 YTD, The Bahamas received 26,291 stopover visitors from the UK compared to 15,259 in the same period of 2023, which is an increase of 72.3%

Engaging With Industry Leaders at WTTC

“Attending the WTTC Global Summit is crucial for strengthening our partnerships with global travel advisors and enhancing visitation to the Bahamas,” said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “Engaging directly with industry leaders allows us to share our distinctive offerings and collaborate on strategies that will draw more travelers to our shores. Together, we can inspire exploration and showcase the beauty and culture of our islands.”

On October 9, DPM Cooper will speak “Easy but Secure.” This session will address the vital role of technology, safety and security for destinations as they welcome visitors, emphasizing the need to balance risk management with the facilitation of exploration. It will also look at how complex border processes can create barriers to access. This highlights the need for new ideas in border security. It is also important for the travel sector to work together. This collaboration helps ensure a smooth and safe travel experience.

DPM Cooper added, “Participating in this discussion allows us to explore how we can ensure safety without compromising the joy of discovery. By rethinking border processes and embracing innovation, we can remove barriers that prevent travelers from experiencing all that our destinations have to offer. Collaboration within the travel industry is essential to create a seamless journey that instills confidence and inspires exploration.”

The WTTC brings together important leaders from public and private sectors every year. This includes government ministers, top CEOs, and tourism experts from around the world. This important event encourages meaningful discussions. It is a key platform for addressing important issues in the tourism sector. It also explores ways to work together on these challenges. By uniting diverse perspectives, it aims to drive innovation and shape the future of global travel.