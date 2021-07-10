Jamaica adds new flights from Curacao to Kingston on Jetair Caribbean

Jamaica adds new flights from Curacao to Kingston’s Norman Manley Airport

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica is increasing its accessibility in the Caribbean region with new weekly Jetair service between Kingston and Curacao. The new service will help promote inter-connectivity between the two islands. Additionally, it will help in the post-pandemic tourism recovery for both destinations.

The flight to Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport will depart every Thursday. Leaving from Curacao at 2:00 p.m. local time and arrive in Kingston at 2:55 p.m. Jamaica time. The flight from Kingston will depart at 3:55 p.m. and will arrive in Curacao at 6:50 p.m.

“We are excited to encourage visitation between our two great destinations. Plus, contribute to a continued business recovery from the pandemic,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Hon Edmund Bartlett. “Jetair passengers can travel confidently knowing our comprehensive health and safety protocols in place will allow them to experience Jamaica to the fullest.”

JTB Strategy

According to Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White, the new Jetair Caribbean is part of an aggressive strategy to add more flights to the destination.

“Jetair’s Curacao to Jamaica service joins a growing list of new flights we are welcoming. Including upcoming international service from Air Canada, Condor and Edelweiss,” said White. “It is vitally important to Jamaica’s tourism success that we continue to open up new routes and help more people experience first-hand why Jamaica is truly the heartbeat of the world.”