Bahamas Benefit Concert in Miramar Postponed Until 2020

Bahamas Benefit Concert at the Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park Postponed Until 2020 To Accommodate More Artists

MIRAMAR – Due to the overwhelming artist demand to help the Bahamas, the City of Miramar has decided to push the date of the Bahamas Benefit Concert to early 2020 to accommodate more artists in the lineup.

The Bahamas Benefit Concert was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 26th at the Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park to aid in the recovery and rebuilding efforts for the islands of the Bahamas impacted by Hurricane Dorian over a month ago.

All tickets will be fully refunded at the location of purchase including the Miramar Cultural Center Box Office, at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater Box Office or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.